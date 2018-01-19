Kings' Dustin Brown facing supplemental discipline for illegal hit

Kings forward Dustin Brown is facing supplemental discipline for his illegal hit on Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz.

Brown will have a hearing Friday with NHL Player Safety, the department announced on Twitter. Hearings typically result in a fine or a suspension. Brown has a history of suspension, having been suspended two games in 2013 for an illegal elbow to the head of Jason Pominville.

Brown was given a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct for his third-period hit on Schultz on Thursday. Schultz was on his knees when Brown cross-checked him into the boards. Brown said afterward that he thought Schultz was stumbling on his way down when he hit him and didn’t think it warranted anything more than a two-minute minor penalty.

“I’m going to close on him,” Brown said. “He stumbles, toe picks. I don’t drive through the wall or anything but I also close in on the play. At most it’s probably a two[-minute penalty]. I hope he’s OK.”

Schultz, who lay prone for a bit before getting up, was shocked by the play.

“I can’t believe he hit me like that,” Schultz told reporters. “I’m on my knees. You saw it. Unreal.”

Schultz also told reporters he passed concussion protocol.

