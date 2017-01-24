Kings get hot fast in victory over Devils, 3-1

In 16 minutes and 15 seconds, the Kings balled up all the problems of a four-game losing streak and tossed them into a damp Newark night.

That’s how long it took the Kings to bury the Devils in a 3-1 win at the Prudential Center on Tuesday. The Kings scored three first-period goals after scoring seven total in four straight losses. The Kings, who had converted just once in their last 18 power-play opportunities, scored twice on two five-on-four advantages. The Kings, who have been unable to turn shots into goals, needed just 11 attempts to score three times.

The Kings, who have been unable to come from behind, fixed that by scoring 50 seconds into the contest. They fixed it by playing with a lead for a change. And that was all accomplished before the start of the second period.

But it wasn’t only positives for the Kings on Tuesday. The team is still unsure of when goaltender Jonathan Quick will return from a groin injury suffered in their season-opening loss to the Sharks.

LAKingsinsider.com first reported that Quick will be out until March at the earliest. Kings general manager Dean Lombardi told the Times that the timetable remains unclear and that March is a possibility.

“We will not know until he gets onto the ice. No one knows for sure right now,” Lombardi said. He later added that Quick is “not in the immediate future.”

The Kings were also without center Nic Dowd (lower-body injury) and defenseman Matt Greene (lingering back and groin injuries) for the second straight game. But the Kings, while notably thin, grabbed that early cushion and didn’t let go of it.

Anze Kopitar started the scoring with a wrist shot in the first minute, which accounted for his fifth goal of a down season. Tanner Pearson netted his 15th goal 56 seconds later. Alec Martinez was next as he beat Devils goaltender Cory Schneider by stalking the crease and smacking in a loose puck.

Schneider was replaced by Keith Kinkaid at the start of the second period. In the opposite net, Peter Budaj complemented the Kings’ early offense with a handful of critical saves. He stonewalled a point-blank shot by Miles Wood in the first minute. He anchored a critical five-on-three penalty kill later in the period. He ultimately knocked aside 16 shots in the first 40 minutes to keep the Kings comfortably ahead.

The Devils inched into the game when Kyle Quincey beat Budaj with a slap shot from the point in the third period. But they didn’t get any closer than that. The Kings did enough to stop a slide, even if they didn’t turn a flurry of goals into a gaudy blowout. The win came early. The win came loudly.

It came in 16 minute and 15 seconds, to be exact.

