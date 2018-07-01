Drew Doughty finds the right negotiator for his new eight-year, $88-million deal with the Kings — himself

“My agent did an amazing job for me forever and I’ll be friends with him until the day I die, but in the end, if you punch the numbers in and they’re taking 3%, the amount of money I saved doing the deal myself is ridiculous,” Doughty said. “Maybe they could’ve gone out there and got me more money and then that payment wouldn’t matter, but I was proud to do it on my own and [Blake] was unbelievable to work with.”