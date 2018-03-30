Ducks know they can wipe away a season of frustration with a strong finish and a playoff berth

Cogliano said the Ducks did well to withstand that early-season barrage of injuries but should expect more of themselves now. "When you lose games when you're playing to your capabilities, when you lose games where you're playing hard and playing the right way and you're doing the right things, I think it's easy to swallow. But I don't feel like lately we've done that. I think we've been very lucky with the points that we've got," he said. "And until you can be real with yourself and real with, individually, what you're doing out there it's not going to change. With the day [off on Wednesday] and with where we're at, with four home games to really get in the playoffs, we'll see where individually we are mentally and where we are with our hunger to be in the playoffs."