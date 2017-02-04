Kings' Jeff Carter delivers in overtime for a 1-0 victory over the Flyers

The Kings rode a Jeff Carter goal to a 1-0 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. They have now won five straight games.

The day started with the Kings activating forward Tyler Toffoli from injured reserve. Toffoli last played on Dec. 20, missing 20 games with a lower-body injury. Kings Coach Darryl Sutter plugged him onto a line with Jeff Carter and Tanner Pearson — concentrating the team’s top three scoring forwards this season — and Toffoli created scoring chance for Carter on the group’s first shift.

But Carter could not beat Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth, and a sleepy first period ended in a scoreless tie.

The arena woke up in the second when Sean Couturier sprung toward Budaj on a breakaway. His wrist shot whizzed by Budaj’s right shoulder but pinged off the left post. Later in the period, Neuvirth stole a Kings goal with an acrobatic save. Dustin Brown collected a turnover right in front of the crease, faked Neuvirth onto his back and flicked the puck toward the net. Neuvirth, twisted up like a pretzel, plucked it out of the air with his glove and the home crowd rose once again.

Otherwise, a flurry of half-hearted chances left the scoreboard alone. With 9 minutes left in regulation, a “Let’s go Flyers!” chant was more like a frustrated request. It went unanswered in regulation and the game went into three-on-three overtime as a result.

That is where Carter broke the tie and pushed the Kings’ win streak to five.

jesse.dougherty@latimes.com

Twitter: @dougherty_jesse