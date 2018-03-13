Kings' Michael Futa will not seek Hurricanes' GM job

Kings assistant general manager Michael Futa has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Carolina Hurricanes general manager position.
Futa confirmed a Sportsnet report Tuesday and stated, via text message, that he does not want to be a distraction during the Kings' playoff chase.
Futa has become a popular candidate to become a general manager for an NHL team, to the point that he was promoted by the Kings last season to keep him in the organization.
He has built up a decade-long track record in helping the Kings scout and develop prospects and is general manager of their minor league team, the Ontario Reign.
Futa was also a candidate for the Buffalo Sabres general manager position last year. He became the Kings' assistant general manager when Rob Blake was promoted to general manager last season.
Futa was previously vice president of hockey operations and director of player personnel under former general manager Dean Lombardi.