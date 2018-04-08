Kings open playoffs Wednesday on the road against Vegas Golden Knights

The Kings will open the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, followed by Game 2 there on Friday. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
The best-of-seven series shifts to Staples Center for Games 3 and 4 on April 15 and 17.
The series follows an every-other-day schedule the rest of the way. If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will be April 19, 21 and 23.
The Kings fell into the Western Conference's first wild-card spot following a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars in the regular-season finale Saturday.
Vegas is the Pacific Division champion and No .2-seeded team in the conference in its inaugural season.
Had the Kings won on Saturday, they would have faced the Ducks in the first round.