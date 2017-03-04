Jarome Iginla is adapting to life with the Kings and aiming 'to make the most of it'

Jarome Iginla made a sound strategic decision when he left Colorado last week for a trip with the Avalanche. Knowing that the trade deadline would hit while he was on the road and that he was likely to be traded, he took more than a few days’ worth of clothes with him.

“Maybe a little bit bigger bag,” he said. “But I didn’t pack any shorts. So I have to figure that part out.”

Shorts are a must-have now for Iginla, who was traded to the Kings on Wednesday for a conditional 2018 draft pick. He made his debut Thursday in a 3-2 victory over Toronto and was poised to skate again alongside Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar on Saturday night when the Kings faced the Vancouver Canucks at Staples Center.

Goaltender Ben Bishop, acquired by the Kings from Tampa Bay on Sunday, was expected to make his first home start. He made his first start with his new team at Calgary on Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout loss.

Iginla had no shots on goal in his Kings debut, but that’s understandable, given that he’d had little practice time. But he’s aware his shot totals have been declining, a trend he’d like to reverse. He averaged 3.52 shots on goal per game in the 2010-11 season and more than three shots over each of the next two seasons, but fewer than two shots on goal in his 61 games with Colorado this season. He has more middle names (Arthur Leigh Adekunle Tig Junior Elvis) than that.

“They’ve definitely gone down, but part of it’s my own play and the role you play on a line,” Iginla said of his opportunities to get shots while playing on a grinding trio for the Avalanche with John Mitchell and Joe Colborne. “There’s different roles on lines and different amounts of ice time. For a lot of years I was in great situations and great opportunities. I’ve got a great opportunity here to play with Kopi and Gabby and I’d like to make the most of it and get my game back up and start getting shots again and be an offensive threat again and help them. Try to go in the corners and get pucks back for them, stuff like that, and be around the net.

“I’ve got to focus on building my game back up and my style back up, and hopefully that will help them and be good for the team.”

Iginla’s career total of 619 goals before Saturday’s game ranked 16th among NHL career leaders, and it includes the 22 goals he scored last season for a non-playoff team. “That’s still a lot of goals, especially with the way the league is now,” teammate Dustin Brown said. “You look around the league. He’s always been able to find goals, and he can shoot the puck.”

After playing against Iginla for so many years, Brown called it “different” to have him as a teammate. “Especially such an impactful player in the league over the last 15 years. He’s been a big part of all the teams he’s been on,” Brown said.

Coach Darryl Sutter said that he wasn’t concerned about Iginla’s lack of shots in his first game and that he expects Iginla to be refreshed by playing for a playoff contender. “If this was another sport and a player like that coming in at his age in this town, it would be a cavalcade of people around him,” Sutter said. “You’re talking about a guy who’s one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game, if you look at it.”

Sutter said something else that Iginla liked: that he can go back to Colorado to see his wife and three children and pick up more clothes before the Kings face Nashville on Thursday. “It will be nice to go back, and go back feeling good with a win,” Iginla said.

Quick update

Goalie Jonathan Quick has always thrived on a heavy workload, but the Kings’ acquisition of Bishop means Quick — who recently returned after missing 59 games because of a groin injury — won’t have to carry a huge burden the rest of the way. Quick is fine with that.

“Bish is an awesome teammate, great goalie. So it’s great to have him here with us,” Quick said. “When he’s playing we have an opportunity to win every night. It’s something that I think is really good for the team, especially the amount of back-to-backs we play [four more] and how frequently we play. You need two guys. You look around the league and a lot of teams are rolling with two.”

Quick’s logic is that it’s better for him to play fewer games than in previous seasons than not being able to play at all. “I’m playing more now than I was a month ago,” he said. “That’s the adjustment, to get used to playing again. … It’s something where you’ve got a No. 1 goalie every night. We know we’ve got a great team in here and if we play the way we’re supposed to play, I think it should work out.”

