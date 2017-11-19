Knights get the best of the Kings in this new division rivalry

William Karlsson scored twice, Maxime Lagace stopped 27 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Sunday night.

It was the first meeting in what figures to be a fun Pacific Division rivalry considering the teams' proximity along Interstate 15.

Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, which improved to 8-1-0 at home and 12-6-1 overall.

The Kings got goals from Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson but dropped to 12-7-2. The Golden Knights (25) moved within a point of Los Angeles (26) in the division.

Karlsson opened the scoring 55 seconds into the game with a wrist shot that beat Jonathan Quick through the five-hole.

Cody Eakin scored his third goal of the season later in the period when he ripped a shot past Quick on the glove side.

Less than a minute later, Quick got caught behind the net trying to clear the puck. Reilly Smith passed to Karlsson, and he punched in his ninth goal of the season, matching his career high.

Quick was replaced by Darcy Kuemper after stopping just six of nine shots. Kuemper stopped 30 of 30 shots the rest of the way, with Tuch scoring into an empty net.

The Kings didn't get on the board until midway through the second, when Lewis capitalized on a turnover, made a nifty move to his left and slipped one past Lagace to cut Vegas' lead to 3-1.

Los Angeles got within one when Pearson was left alone in the slot and his wrist shot beat Lagace with 8:15 left in the game.

NOTES: Golden Knights G Malcolm Subban was activated from the injured list Friday and was in uniform for the first time since Oct. 21, when he left the game with a lower body injury.