Still no timetable for the return of Kings' Marian Gaborik following offseason knee procedure

Marian Gaborik’s recovery from an offseason knee procedure is progressing, but the Kings’ forward said Wednesday there’s no timetable for his return.

He is skating with the team at Toyota Sports Center but hasn't done full-contact drills.

“It’s just a matter of me kind of getting into game situations and practices and getting skating under my belt, and just getting into the drills,” Gaborik said. “Everything’s coming along well, and [I’ll] just connect the other things. I’m getting stronger in the gym. … It’s going good.”

Gaborik underwent a nonsurgical procedure to repair a tendon in a ligament, Kings general manager Rob Blake said last month. Gaborik said it was too early to say whether would play in the preseason. He did not travel to China for the Kings’ two preseason games there and is practicing with mostly prospects in training camp.

“It’s fun to be out there with the group,” Gaborik said. “Obviously I’d rather be in China, but I’m not ready yet. To get into practices and drills is definitely more fun than skating on your own.”

Gaborik, 35, has been limited to 54 and 56 games the past two seasons, respectively, after a 27-goal output in his last full season in 2014-15.

