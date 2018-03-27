Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin sidelined because of an upper-body injury

Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury, general manager Rob Blake said.
Muzzin was hit against the end boards by Micheal Ferland of the Calgary Flames on Monday. He was tended to by a trainer on the bench before leaving the game.
Muzzin is the Kings' No. 2 scorer among defensemen with a career-high 42 points. He averages the third-most minutes among the team's defensemen. The Kings have been carrying spare defensemen Paul LaDue and Kevin Gravel since last month.
In a scoring a change from Monday, Tyler Toffoli was credited with the Kings' second-period goal that initially was credited to Dion Phaneuf. It is Toffoli's 24th goal.
