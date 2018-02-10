Kings get past Panthers to open what could be a make-or-break trip

Update: The Lightning not only have the best record in the NHL, but they've been particularly tough at home, losing just five times in regulation in 24 games. Tampa Bay will retire Vincent Lecavalier's No. 4 in pregame ceremonies. Lecavalier played 14 seasons for the Lightning, scoring 383 goals, notching 491 assists and winning a Stanley Cup. But he retired a King. Tampa Bay won this season's first meeting with the Kings 5-2 at Staples Center in November.