Kings make some good memories in final regular-season game at Joe Louis Arena

This one was for the Kings’ memory books.

Their 4-1 victory over the Red Wings on Thursday was one to remember for goaltender Jeff Zatkoff, who grew up in the Detroit area, sometimes played youth hockey at Joe Louis Arena, and witnessed many games here as an awestruck kid. In the Kings’ final regular-season visit to the place known as “The Joe” before the Red Wings move to a new downtown facility next season, Zatkoff could again enjoy what unfolded before him because his Kings teammates limited Detroit to 18 shots.

“I was a spectator most of the night,” Zatkoff said, “so it was fun to watch. My memories are not only from playing but from watching, and the history here. I’m genuinely sad that it’s going to be gone. It’s a fun rink. There’s not many rinks like it left, and it still has that old-school feel. I’m happy that I was able to play this one, that Coach gave me the start.”

Coach Darryl Sutter isn’t known for being sentimental, so he probably didn’t choose Zatkoff because of the goalie’s Detroit connections. “The Buffalo game, we didn’t get any saves when we needed them,” said Sutter, who started an overworked Peter Budaj against the Sabres before summoning Zatkoff and bringing Budaj in to finish a 6-3 loss. “We got a big goal when we needed one and we got a save when we needed one.”

They got several big goals, including the go-ahead score in the second period when center Nic Dowd — a healthy scratch in the previous two games — converted his own rebound while unchecked in front of Jimmy Howard at 19:43. They also got two goals in the third period from Tyler Toffoli, who had gone 10 games without a goal, and got a thorough and consistent defensive performance.

It was an impressive turnaround from their disjointed loss at Buffalo on Tuesday, which was followed by a team meeting and some venting about the importance of getting back to their tight-checking, team-oriented ways.

“It’s the kind of effort we want to put forth every game, especially on the road,” left wing Tanner Pearson said after the Kings improved to 5-8-1 away from Staples Center. “We don’t have the greatest road record right now.”

No, but they’ve won three of their last four road games and have five more before Christmas — as well as two afterward — to make it better. Performances like they mustered on Thursday would go a long way toward making that happen.

“It’s the type of game we’ve got to play,” center Anze Kopitar said, “and most likely, when we’re on, we’re going to win them.”

They got an early lift Thursday when Dwight King’s work along the boards set up defenseman Derek Forbort for a long shot that eluded Howard 21 seconds into the game. Mike Green brought the Red Wings even at 7:13 on a good effort from the slot, but Dowd restored their lead late in the second period.

Toffoli, who had been stopped on a breakaway out of the penalty box early in the third period, extended the Kings’ lead to 3-1 at 13:50 when he cut in from the left side, shrugged off a defender, and prodded the puck past Howard’s leg. Toffoli also scored into an empty net to drop the Red Wings to 0-3-1 on a homestand that will end with a game against the Ducks on Saturday.

“I thought our team was unbelievable tonight. I didn’t have to do much,” Zatkoff said. “Our response from Buffalo, the way guys came out and competed, I mean, those first two periods I think there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that we were going to win that game.”

It was one to remember, even if they talked about turning the page quickly because they will complete a back-to-back sequence Friday in Pittsburgh. Their victory allowed them to bid a slightly fonder farewell to the Joe than they otherwise might have, because it has often been a House of Horrors for the Kings.

“We lost a lot of games in here during the career I’ve had with the L.A. Kings so far,” defenseman Drew Doughty said. “It was really nice to beat them tonight and leave a good, lasting memory for us.”

NEXT UP

KINGS AT PITTSBURGH

When: Friday, 4 p.m. PST.

Where: PPG Paints Arena.

On the air: TV: NBCSN; Radio: 790.

Update: The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins will be without defenseman Kris Letang, who has a lower-body injury. According to Coach Mike Sullivan, Letang will be out a couple of weeks. The Penguins have won seven straight games and are 8-2-0 in their last 10. They’ve won six straight home games at what’s now called PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby, who was out six games because of a concussion, leads the NHL with 21 goals and has a nine-game point streak. He has seven goals and 14 points in that span.