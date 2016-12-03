Marian Gaborik once again will be flanking Anze Kopitar on Kings' top line

Kopi and Gabby. Gabby and Kopi.

The nicknames for Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik roll off the tongue so playfully they seemed destined to be side by side, like a pop music duo. And after a brief hiatus, it looks as though the Kings are getting the band back together.

Kings Coach Darryl Sutter reunited Kopitar and Gaborik for the first time this season Thursday, a move that was expected since Gaborik returned from a broken foot that kept him out for the first 21 games. It probably will continue when the Kings host the Montreal Canadiens in a matinee Sunday as Gaborik gets re-integrated, overall and with his old linemate.

Their chemistry and history are things the Kings have tapped into ever since Gaborik and Kopitar clicked like boyhood friends in the 2014 playoffs, when Gaborik’s legs and Kopitar’s pass-first game helped the Kings win their second Stanley Cup.

“I feel like we play a somewhat similar game, meaning the give-and-go plays and a lot of quick little plays,” Kopitar said. “We try to cycle the puck a lot. After that, I’m usually more of a playmaker and he’s more of a shooter. That’s what I think complements us well.

“With his speed, there’s a few extra feet on the ice for me to operate with."

Gaborik is trying to get back that speed. He said his recovery from foot injury is more challenging than that from his knee injury last season. Gaborik turns 35 in February and has considerable mileage on his body, but he can still find a high gear and touch that made him a prolific scorer earlier in his career.

Kopitar can be an integral part of that equation.

“One of the best centers in the league,” Gaborik said. “He can [either] pick to pass or shoot. I can [take the] pass. That’s why we’ve been able to complement each other in the past. Hopefully we can get it back.”

Sutter, never shy to publicly prod his players, would like to see that happen sooner than later and noted the added responsibility of playing a top-six role with Kopitar.

“Gabby’s got to produce,” Sutter said. “That’s the challenge of playing with Kopi. You’re on the ice against better players all the time. When guys don’t produce, it’s generally because they’re not performing up to standards necessary, or they’re not capable of it.”

Purcell on waivers

Teddy Purcell was placed on waivers. Purcell was a healthy scratch 12 times this season and has no goals in 12 games.

The Kings can re-assign him to the minors if he is not claimed.

Etc.

Dwight King missed practice, likely for personal reasons, a team official said … Andy Andreoff skated with the fourth line and could be activated from injured reserve soon.

UP NEXT

VS. MONTREAL

When: Noon, Sunday.

On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 790.

Update: Montreal’s offense has slowed with six goals in four games, but the Canadiens are well-equipped to win low-scoring games behind goalie Carey Price, who held the Kings to one goal in a 4-1 win Nov. 10.