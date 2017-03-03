Kings' Anze Kopitar ends goal-scoring drought against Maple Leafs

Anze Kopitar is mired in the worst goal-scoring drought of his career. But he might have taken a step toward turning that around with a heads-up play in Thursday’s shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Only it wasn’t his head he was using. The Kings’ captain lined a third-period shot off the noggin of Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev for a power-play goal, then was the only player to score in the shootout as the Kings snapped a two-game losing streak.

“Maybe that’s the break that I needed,” Kopitar said of the shot, which was well off target before smacking Zaitsev in the helmet and dropping into the goal. “I’ll take ’em.”

The goal was only his seventh of the season — he’s averaged 24 in his 10-year NHL career — and his first since Jan. 31. Kopitar does lead the Kings with 30 assists.

Shore call

Center Nick Shore, who sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of Thursday’s game, did not participate in Friday’s morning skate and is considered day to day, reported LAKings Insider’s Jon Rosen, who said Shore’s arm was in a sling.

KINGS NEXT UP

VS. VANCOUVER

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

On the air: TV: FSW; Radio: 790.

Update: The Kings (31-27-6) have picked up points in four consecutive games for the first time in a month but it hasn’t been easy, with the last three of those games going to overtime. Saturday they’ll welcome Vancouver (26-30-7), a team they defeated — in overtime — in the Canucks’ previous visit to Staples Center. Vancouver has lost four straight — its third four-game losing streak of 2017 — and 11 of its last 14.

