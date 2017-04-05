Roster questions loom as Kings prepare for final three games

The Kings have a lot of roster decisions to make this summer.

Can they afford to bring back both Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli, who are restricted free agents? Will they have to move a high-priced veteran such as Dustin Brown (owed $5.875 million next season) or Marian Gaborik ($4.875 million) to create salary-cap room?

And if they trade a forward, who might take his place?

Rookie Jonny Brodzinski, called up from Ontario last month, is trying to force his way into those conversations in the final week of the regular season. In Tuesday’s win over the Edmonton Oilers, Brodzinski picked up his first two NHL points with a pair of second-period assists, a performance he hopes earns him an even longer look Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

Some teammates already like what they’ve seen.

“He can definitely shoot a hockey puck,” Pearson said.

However, Kings Coach Darryl Sutter said he doesn’t plan to turn the final three games of the season into a formal audition for young players such as Brodzinski and Adrian Kempe.

“We’re not taking ice time away from anybody; we’re not giving anybody any more,” he said. “The reason that we’re not in the playoffs was because maybe we’ve given a lot of guys ice time.”

So Brodzinski, a 23-year-old center selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, will have to make the most of the time he does get.

“I feel like I’ve been playing some pretty good games,” said Brodzinski, whose appearance Tuesday was his fourth in the NHL. “Just keep plugging away, keep playing my game and good things will happen.”

