Southern California native Shane Harper is one of many local products trying to make a mark in NHL

The memory is so fresh in Shane Harper’s mind that the details come right to the surface when he tells the story.

As a kid growing up in Valencia, Harper played hockey at the Kings’ former practice facility, the Iceoplex in North Hills. One year he was put on the same team as Ty and Paulina Gretzky, the son and daughter of Wayne Gretzky.

For Harper’s seventh birthday he had a party at the rink, and No. 99 made an appearance.

“I invited everybody on the team to my birthday, and Gretzky came and gave me a bunch of gifts,” Harper said.

“I got a picture of him. I still have that.”

With memories like that, just being in the Kings’ locker room is still dreamlike for Harper as he participates in training camp on a tryout contract.

The 28-year-old forward made his NHL debut last season with the Florida Panthers — following 340 games played in the minors — and his first NHL goal came in a two-goal performance against the Colorado Avalanche. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils and found himself without a contract this summer.

Harper is expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Kings, whose veteran players are in China, face the Ducks in a preseason game at Honda Center. His family will be in attendance as his pinch-me experience continues.

“Growing up here, this was my team,” Harper said. “This is like playing baseball for the Dodgers. Playing for your hometown team, or even just being on a tryout, is pretty spectacular.”

It’s become common for Southern California born-and-trained players to make it to the NHL. Local products Brian Salcido and Emerson Etem have played for the Ducks, and last season Anaheim brought up Irvine’s Nic Kerdiles for his NHL debut.

Harper isn’t even the only NHL player from the Valencia area. Kevan Miller grew up there and plays for the Boston Bruins. The two are friends, and Harper said he was a groomsman in Miller’s wedding.

Evan Weinger, another Kings forward on a tryout, grew up in El Segundo, where the Kings train. How far away does he live?

“Less than five minutes,” Weinger said, “depending on the lights.”

Harper and Weinger played for the Junior Kings, a well-known youth team that has produced NHL players. More are on the way.

“Hockey’s a lot bigger than people think down here,” Weinger said. “There’s a lot of teams, a lot of great players, and I’m just happy people are finally noticing how the California products are coming out.”

Preseason plan

Friday presents an unusual scenario for the Kings because they won’t have any regular players to use against a Ducks team that will dress several.

Ontario Reign coach Mike Stothers is training the Kings in camp.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for these young guys,” Stothers said. “They should be excited about it. There’s the potential there to be lining up against [Ryan] Getzlaf, [Corey] Perry … I think it’s a great challenge.”

Jack Campbell will start in goal and split time with Cal Petersen, Stothers said.

Roster moves

The Kings sent Jacob Friend, Jacob Moverare, Markus Phillips and Drake Rymsha back to their junior teams.