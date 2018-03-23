Tobias Rieder showing flash of why Kings wanted him

Rieder was sent to the Kings with goaltender Scott Wedgewood in a trade for Darcy Kuemper on Feb. 21, and came with considerable credentials. He scored 43 goals in his first three seasons with Arizona and his skating was a big reason the Kings wanted him in their lineup. Kings coach John Stevens has tried him on different lines and at both wing spots, including a stint with Anze Kopitar on the top line, in an effort to get Rieder going.