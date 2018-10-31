Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely following knee surgery

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, the team announced Wednesday.
The news is the latest injury blow to the Kings, who have not had all of their players healthy at any point this season. Jack Campbell has filled in as their starting goalie, with Peter Budaj as backup. It is not immediately known if any other moves will be made to bolster the goalie depth.
Quick was injured at the end of practice Saturday and he was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. It is believed to be different than the injury that put him on injured reserve at the beginning of the season.
This is the third major injury in the past five seasons for Quick. The 11-year veteran has previously had two major groin injuries. He had a procedure to repair a herniated diskc earlier in his career.
The announcement was made after practice. The Kings next play Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.