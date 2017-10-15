What we learned from the Kings' 4-2 victory over the Sabres

Power play hitting on all cylinders? Check. Dustin Brown continuing his great start? Check. Point streak intact? Check.

The Kings went right down the list Saturday in a 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. They checked a box in the wrong column by giving up a score-tying third-period goal for the second straight game.

But they snapped a season-opening 0-for-16 drought on the power play with three goals and are 3-0-1 for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Here’s what we learned:

There’s no stopping Dustin Brown. The former Kings captain has spent more time on doorsteps than UPS. His presence in front of the net has been a theme to the season so far, and it’s produced four goals in four games.

Brown didn’t reach four goals until Nov. 30 last season. He induced Evander Kane into a tripping penalty to give the Kings’ their final power play.

“He’s getting back to his power game,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “We’re trying to make that a part of our identity as a hockey team, and he’s leading the charge when it comes to that. He likes being there.”

The reward is outweighing the risk. Part of opening up the offense has resulted in more turnovers. The Kings made 16 giveaways Saturday and have committed 48 giveaways in four games.

But if it doesn’t have real consequences, they’ll take it. The Kings have scored 13 goals in four games and won despite late lapses. In other words, the good vibes are still flowing.

“I can’t explain how excited all the boys were when we first came into camp, and how much more fun we’re having at the rink every single day,” Drew Doughty said. “The fun stops when you start losing, but if we continue winning, we’re going to continue having fun.”

Fans never forget Stanley Cup winners. Jordan Nolan was a fringe player for the Kings but he was a member of both their Cup-winning teams. So it’s understandable that he got a standing ovation during the first television timeout.

Nolan watched the video tribute and waved to the crowd from the Buffalo bench. Sabres assistant coach and former Kings assistant Davis Payne was also thanked on the video board.

“I’ll tell you what, it was a real class act by the organization, and those are two class guys,” Stevens said.

