Kevin Gravel, Jonny Brodzinski lead list of Kings' signings

The Kings have avoided salary arbitration with restricted free agent defenseman Kevin Gravel by signing him to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level. Gravel played in 49 games for the Kings last season and had a goal and seven points.
General Manager Rob Blake took care of the team’s other restricted free agents as well, including several who are expected to compete for key roles next season. Defenseman Paul LaDue signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level, forward Jonny Brodzinski signed a two-year contract that has a two-way scale in the first year and a one-way provision in the second year, and forward Michael Mersch signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level. The minimum NHL salary next season will be $650,000.
Depth players Justin Auger and Andrew Crescenzi — both forwards — and defensemen Zachary Leslie and Kurtis MacDermid each signed one-year, two-way deals worth $650,000 at the NHL level.
Twitter: @helenenothelen