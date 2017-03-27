Kings hit the road for critical game against the Edmonton Oilers

NEXT UP
KINGS AT EDMONTON OILERS
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m. PDT.
On the air: TV: FSWest. Radio: 790.
Update: This will be the teams’ fourth of five meetings. The Oilers hold a 2-1 lead in the season series, including a 2-0 victory at Edmonton on March 20. They can clinch their first playoff spot since 2006 if they defeat the Kings. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and linemate Leon Draisaitl have combined for 27 points in their last seven games.
The Kings have lost three of their last four games and are 4-5-1 in their last 10, leaving them outside of a playoff position with only eight games remaining. Jeff Carter, who leads the Kings with 31 goals, hasn’t scored a goal in seven games and has only one in his last 13. Defenseman Drew Doughty ranks second in the NHL in average ice time per game at 27 minutes 13 seconds.
The Kings have signed defenseman Matt Roy to a two-year entry-level contract. A seventh-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy appeared in 115 games over three seasons with Michigan Tech and compiled 55 points, including 12 goals.
Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen