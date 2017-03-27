Kings hit the road for critical game against the Edmonton Oilers

NEXT UP

KINGS AT EDMONTON OILERS

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m. PDT.

On the air: TV: FSWest. Radio: 790.

Update: This will be the teams’ fourth of five meetings. The Oilers hold a 2-1 lead in the season series, including a 2-0 victory at Edmonton on March 20. They can clinch their first playoff spot since 2006 if they defeat the Kings. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and linemate Leon Draisaitl have combined for 27 points in their last seven games.

The Kings have lost three of their last four games and are 4-5-1 in their last 10, leaving them outside of a playoff position with only eight games remaining. Jeff Carter, who leads the Kings with 31 goals, hasn’t scored a goal in seven games and has only one in his last 13. Defenseman Drew Doughty ranks second in the NHL in average ice time per game at 27 minutes 13 seconds.

The Kings have signed defenseman Matt Roy to a two-year entry-level contract. A seventh-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy appeared in 115 games over three seasons with Michigan Tech and compiled 55 points, including 12 goals.

Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen