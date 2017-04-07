Politics
Sports KINGS

Kings next up: Play host to the playoff-bound Chicago Blackhawks

Kevin Baxter
KINGS VS. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

When: Saturday, 3 p.m. PDT

Where: Staples Center

On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 790

Update: The most meaningful thing about the Kings’ final home game of the season is that it also will be the final home game of broadcaster Bob Miller’s Hall of Fame career. Miller will retire after calling Sunday’s season finale in Anaheim.

Chicago (50-23-8), meanwhile, will finish the season with the best record in the Western Conference but needs to get itself right for the playoffs after losing three in a row and six of its last nine.

The Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane is tied with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for second in the NHL scoring race with 88 points, nine behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

