What we learned from the Kings' 5-1 loss to the Devils

The Kings’ run was good while it lasted, but did it have to end like this?

It wasn’t necessarily shocking that their eight-game winning streak ended, but the most concerning aspect of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils was that one of the tenets of their game — possession — faltered.

They still sit atop the Pacific Division and are second in the Western Conference. It just wasn’t the ideal start to four games on the East Coast.

Here’s what we learned:

The Kings are aware of the target on their back. Anze Kopitar and Jake Muzzin alluded to getting opponents’ top game because of their win streak — one short of the franchise record — and place in the standings.

“We weren’t nearly as intense and sharp as we needed to be,” Kopitar said. “Coming in here, I believe they lost three out of four games in this building, so we knew we were going to get their best. Being in the standings where we are, we got to know teams are going to be ready for us. We weren’t ready tonight, from the get-go.”

New Jersey was able to neutralize the Kings’ stars. Kopitar’s line was matched up against the line of Travis Zajac, Blake Coleman and Brian Gibbons and were a combined minus-4. The Kings’ top defenseman pairing of Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin was a combined minus-4 and committed a turnover that led to New Jersey’s third goal.

The Kings had been able to navigate unfavorable matchups on the road well but the Devils’ forecheck was evident early and never let the Kings take control for extended periods.

“We got checked off the puck four times that ended up in our net and the other one was a seam play …,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “The bottom line — they were a lot harder on pucks than we were. It’s a good lesson that stings a little bit. Sometimes you need a lesson like that to get your attention.”

Decisions need to be made on the fourth line. With Kyle Clifford’s return from an upper-body injury, the Kings have five players competing for fourth-line spots: Clifford, Torrey Mitchell, Jonny Brodzinski, Jussi Jokinen and Andy Andreoff.

Clifford played in place of Jokinen, who brings versatility and a scoring touch. Mitchell is also a veteran and he got his first goal as a King. Brodzinski hasn’t given coaches much reason to be benched, while Clifford is viewed as part of their leadership group.

In other words, a fairly valuable player will have to sit out going forward.

CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. CAPTION Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. CAPTION Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke