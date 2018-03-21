What we learned from the Kings' 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg

The schedule makers haven't shown the Kings much mercy, making them play the Winnipeg Jets in the second game of back-to-back situations twice this season.
Granted, they won the first matchup last month, at the end of a seven-game trip following a game at the Chicago Blackhawks. But Tuesday was another animal, and the Kings were content to "pull out" a 2-1 overtime loss at Bell MTS Place.
They earned a point and, more important, three points in a back-to-back set against the Jets and Minnesota Wild.
Here's what we learned:
Jack Campbell isn't afraid of the big lights
Two months ago, Campbell was toiling for the Ontario Reign. He's since been thrown into intense drama with the Kings during the sprint to the finish.
"It's fun. It's what we all play for," Campbell said. "If you ever want to prove yourself, you can do it, it's this time of the year. It's great. It's such an honor to play on this team. They're such winners in here. Our goal is to make the playoffs and win the [Stanley] Cup, so it's fun to be a part of it right now down the stretch."
Derek Forbort is tough
One night after he took a skate to his ear and received stitches, Forbort returned to play a hard-earned 24 minutes, 29 seconds, his most since Feb. 9, with some gritty work on the penalty kill.
He blocked seven shots and made four hits and generally delivered the quiet, hard-working defensive game that makes him an asset.
Forbort showed up to the rink with gauze stitched into his ear and wore an earshield for the game. He was glad that the skate boot of Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise didn't do more damage.
"I was little dizzy, but I think I got pretty lucky that it got me where it did," Forbort said.
The Kings were healthy for all of six games
That's how long they had a full complement of players, notably Jeff Carter and Trevor Lewis, in the lineup. Lewis on Monday went down for the second time this season and it's not known for how long, although coach John Stevens indicated that he doesn't think it's "long, long term."
Lewis is an interchangeable forward whose value is exposed when he isn't in the lineup. The Kings went 6-6 during his 12-game absence earlier this season. His availability allows Stevens to more easily form cohesive lines and use Lewis as the so-called Swiss army knife defensive forward.
Until he returns, the Kings will lean more on spare players such ase Michael Amadio and Andy Andreoff to fill the void.