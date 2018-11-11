What we learned from the Kings' 1-0 loss to the Calgary Flames

Firing John Stevens and replacing him with Willie Desjardins was supposed to rekindle the passion that was missing from the Kings’ game this season. Guess what: Maybe it wasn’t Stevens’ fault he couldn’t inspire a team that seems beyond being motivated by a new face and voice behind their bench. They were averaging a league-low 2.15 goals per game when Stevens was fired. They were down to 2.06 goals per game after their 4-1 win in Desjardins’ debut, scoring once in a loss to Minnesota and being shut out for the first time this season. “After a loss like that you feel like you’ve just got to work harder. We’re not working hard enough,” winger Alex Iafallo said. “We’ve got to play as a team, too. We haven’t been creating a lot of offense. We’re getting some shots but not the shots that we want. We need to get that passion back, that hunger, to get to the soft areas and keep making plays. We kind of got away from making those cycle plays to pick up momentum every shift and rolling it to every shift.”