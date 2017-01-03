Kings' Matt Greene tries to stay ready, contribute while scratched from lineup

Greetings from chilly, overcast San Jose, where the Kings held an optional morning skate at SAP Center in advance of their game Tuesday night against the Sharks. The game will complete a home-and-home sequence against the Sharks, following a 3-2 victory by the Kings at Staples Center on New Year’s Eve.

Peter Budaj was the first goaltender off the ice and is likely to start and make his 33rd appearance in 38 games this season.

Since so many players skipped the on-ice session it was impossible to tell whether there will be any changes to the line combinations, though Coach Darryl Sutter rarely switches things around after a victory. But it was apparent that defenseman Matt Greene was designated to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.

Greene stayed on the ice for extra work, the usual routine for players who won’t be in the lineup, and he confirmed afterward that he would not face the Sharks. His being scratched recently coincides with Brayden McNabb’s return from a broken collarbone.

Greene, 33, played a vital role in the Kings’ 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championships with his locker-room leadership and his in-your-face physicality. His role has changed since then because of the Kings’ depth on defense, the increase in speed around the NHL and the shoulder injury that kept him out of all but three games last season. He’s taking a positive approach in adapting to his new situation.

“You’re still part of the team, so your job is just as important as the other guys’. It’s to do whatever you can to help the team win games,” said Green, who has played an average of 13 minutes, 29 seconds in the 23 games he played this season and contributed one goal, two points, 68 hits and 24 blocked shots.

“So, if you’re in the lineup that night, you take advantage of it, and if not, be the best teammate you can and work hard and take advantage of it the next time you get in. I just want our team to win games. If you’re not playing you should be rooting as hard as you can for the guys who are. There’s one common goal in here and it’s a cliché but it’s true.”

When fellow defenseman Jake Muzzin was breaking into the Kings’ lineup, he looked to Greene for guidance. Muzzin is an established player now, but he still looks up to Greene.

“He’s obviously been around a while and has experience,” Muzzin said. “He’s a voice in the room. He does things the right way. He looks after himself. On the ice, off the ice, he’s always a guy that works his hardest. He’s very easy to learn from on how to do things the right way.”

That hasn’t changed because of Greene’s smaller role. “He’s still the same, leading verbally and with his work ethic as well,” Muzzin said.

They’d do well to heed Greene’s assessment of the Kings’ position as they near the midpoint of the 82-game season. Tuesday’s game will be their 38th, and they’ll reach the mathematical halfway point next Monday against Dallas. Before Tuesday’s game they held the second West wildcard playoff spot.

“We’ve got to get better. We’ve played well in flashes, but other times we really haven’t been able to put together good games for a long time,” Greene said. “We need to continue getting better. We’ve got to gain a lot of ground here. And I think everybody to a man has to pick up their game and finish the second half strong.”

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen