What we learned from the Kings' 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks

What we learned from the Kings’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday:

The Kings beat a quality opponent—well after it mattered

Coach Darryl Sutter pointed to the team’s strong leadership in noting that Jonathan Quick (25 saves), Dustin Brown (tying goal in the third period), Anze Kopitar (three assists) and Jeff Carter (three assists) played prominent roles in the comeback win. But where was that leadership when the Kings still had a chance to make the playoffs?

Sutter also said he planned to play his regulars Sunday against the Ducks, who need one point to clinch first in the Pacific division. In saying so, he took a jab at his young players. “It’s an important game for all of our players,” he said. “Look at Chicago tonight, they’ve got a lot of guys that come out of the American [Hockey] League as young guys. We’ve got a lot of guys that probably were a little bit intimidated by the Chicago Blackhawks tonight, which tells you why they’re a first-place team and we’re not playing.”

Okay, then.

Broadcaster Bob Miller didn’t cry at his final home game

But a lot of fans probably shed a tear or two as the end of Miller’s splendid 44-season career approached. Miller said he appreciated the support of fans and the organization but he didn’t get too emotional over his final home game and the thought of calling the final game of his career on Sunday.

Why not? “It’s the right time. And I kept telling myself, even at the press conference to announce it, I’m ready for this. I’m ready for this,” he said. “I didn’t want it to be an emotional thing. I just wanted it to be something that I knew I was ready for. And there comes a time, I think, maybe with everybody that you know, OK, I’ve done it long enough. I even got in training for retirement. I sat by the pool in the sun. I said I’m in training camp right now.”

Miller had envisioned Dustin Brown scoring the winner and almost got his wish

Partly because Brown tracked him down to hand him the Stanley Cup in 2012 and partly out of familiarity and respect, Miller hoped Brown would be the hero on Saturday. But he was happy someone in a Kings uniform scored the decisive goal, and his joy was apparent when the video board at Staples Center showed a shot of Miller and broadcast partner Jim Fox pumping their fists in joy when Drew Doughty scored.

“I wasn’t overcome with emotion. Just so glad,” Miller said. “We had mentioned [the] perfect scenario would be for Dustin Brown to get the game-winning goal. He didn’t get the game-winner but he got the one that tied it. And then to see it end that way--and I just had the stat that since three-on-three came into being, the Kings had the best record in the NHL in that period of time.

“And then to win it that way, it was a nice break.”

Miller doesn’t have a plan for his final signoff

He said he hadn’t decided in advance what he will say when Sunday’s game ends and he signs off for the last time.

“I don’t think anything elaborate. Thank some people again. I don’t want to be too redundant of what I said" Saturday, he said, referring to his on-ice speech after the game. “But thank some people for all that they’ve done for me and sign off, this is it, this is the final game.

“It was a little weird having this game here, and then know you’ve got another one [Sunday] so you can’t really just end it. But it was fun for me. It was a great day for me.”

