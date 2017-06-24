Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
Desir impressive in victory
|Todd Martin
Former Marine Bradley Desir was dominant against Nate Grebb, picking up a TKO victory in the first round. Desir repeatedly caught Grebb with solid strikes, finally dropping him with a punch and landing additional strikes on the ground until the fight was called off. Desir improves to 10-5 while Grebb falls to 3-2.