Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
Giacchina bests Mickle
|Todd Martin
In an entertaining scrap, Anthony Giacchina's ground game proved too much for Jerome Mickle. Mickle rocked Giacchina with punches a few times on the feet but Giacchina took over with takedowns in the second and third rounds. In the third, Giacchina locked up a rear naked choke for the submission. The popular New Yorker Giacchina improved to 2-1 while Mickle fell to 2-2.