Giacchina bests Mickle

In an entertaining scrap, Anthony Giacchina's ground game proved too much for Jerome Mickle. Mickle rocked Giacchina with punches a few times on the feet but Giacchina took over with takedowns in the second and third rounds. In the third, Giacchina locked up a rear naked choke for the submission. The popular New Yorker Giacchina improved to 2-1 while Mickle fell to 2-2.