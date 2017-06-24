Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger live round-by-round coverage

Heather Hardy is an undefeated boxing champion who is hoping to make a successful transition into MMA like former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Hardy makes her MMA debut in her native New York against 4-5 opponent Alice Yauger.

Round 1. Yauger clinches early. The fighters exchange knees and Hardy separates. Hardy lands a nice straight right hand. Hardy follows with a heavy overhand right. Yauger seems confident in her striking and she is firing back. Yauger clinches again and throws a series of knees to the body. Yauger connects with a few punches and a knee to the body. Yauger keeps attacking the body with the knees. 10-9 Yauger.

Round 2. Yauger immediately clinches and looks for a takedown. Hardy defends successfully. Hardy lands a couple of nice combinations. They're both connecting with power punches in the second and really opening up. Hardy is having a better round due to keeping the fight at range and avoiding Yauger's body attacks. 10-9 Hardy.

Round 3. Hardy drops Yauger with a right hand early. Yauger isn't hurt and stands back up. Yauger clinches and lands a few more of those knees. Hardy keeps pushing forward and mixes in a number of kicks with her punches. Yauger clinches and lands a couple more of those knees. She should never let those clinches go; that's her best spot for sure. Hardy takes an accidental head butt and is bleeding really badly from above the eye. She's lucky the cut didn't come earlier in the fight. Yauger charges in but gets countered with heavy punches. Hardy hurts Yauger and then drops her. Hardy opens up by the cage and lands some hard punches late. The fight is stopped with just 13 seconds left.

Winner: Heather Hardy, TKO, round 3.

Hardy struggled a little bit early but she capitalized on Yauger's aggressiveness late and got the finish. At 35, it seems unlikely she will become a championship level fighter in MMA but she connected well with the crowd and delivered an entertaining performance.