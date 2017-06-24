Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
McKenna tops Salgado in opener
|Todd Martin
Hugh McKenna picked up the first win of his professional MMA career in the opener of the Bellator NYC event from Madison Square Garden. Once McKenna took John Salgado to the ground, it was all one way action. McKenna secured mount and then locked in a kimura for the submission. McKenna improves to 1-1 while Salgado falls to 4-8-1 after his sixth straight loss.