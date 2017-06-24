Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
Rizzo picks up another submission win
|Todd Martin
Matt Rizzo picked up the eighth submission of his career over Sergio Da Silva to improve to 10-2 in professional MMA competition. Rizzo made no secret of his desire to get the fight to the ground and controlled the fight when it hit the mat. Late in the third round, Rizzo locked up an arm triangle choke for the submission. Da Silva falls to 6-9 and lost via submission for the first time.