Chael Sonnen (28-15-1) takes on Wanderlei Silva (35-12) in a light heavyweight grudge bout to headline the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event pits legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko (36-4) against Matt Mitrione (11-5) and the card also features the MMA debut of super prospect Aaron Pico. Get round-by-round updates on all the fights on the card right here.
Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
A member of the famed Gracie family, Neiman Gracie is a jiu jitsu world champion and is undefeated in MMA competition with four submissions in five wins. Dave Marfone is 5-2 in MMA with most of his wins coming via TKO.
James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
James Gallagher is a prospect Bellator has high hopes for. The undefeated Irish fighter is 6-0 at just 20-years-old and has a very good ground game. Chinzo Machida is the older brother of former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and at 40-years-old is twice the age of Gallagher. He is a striker by trade.
Round 1. Gallagher looks to close distance. He shoots in for a takedown but doesn't come close. He lands a punch and then gets a takedown from much shorter distance moments later. Gallagher quickly passes into side control and then full guard. Gallagher takes the back and locks in a body triangle. He cuts Machida with a punch while looking to set up a rear naked choke. Gallagher gets the choke and Machida has to tap. The crowd explodes. Gallagher goes out into the crowd to celebrate with what is presumably his family.
Winner: James Gallagher, submission, round 1.
It's easy to understand what Bellator sees in Gallagher after that performance. It's not just that he won impressively but the way he carried himself from the moment he came out. He strutted around, played to the crowd and conducted himself like he's a big deal. That sort of self presentation goes a long way in MMA, as evidenced by Gallagher's countryman Conor McGregor.
Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Heather Hardy is an undefeated boxing champion who is hoping to make a successful transition into MMA like former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Hardy makes her MMA debut in her native New York against 4-5 opponent Alice Yauger.
Round 1. Yauger clinches early. The fighters exchange knees and Hardy separates. Hardy lands a nice straight right hand. Hardy follows with a heavy overhand right. Yauger seems confident in her striking and she is firing back. Yauger clinches again and throws a series of knees to the body. Yauger connects with a few punches and a knee to the body. Yauger keeps attacking the body with the knees. 10-9 Yauger.
Round 2. Yauger immediately clinches and looks for a takedown. Hardy defends successfully. Hardy lands a couple of nice combinations. They're both connecting with power punches in the second and really opening up. Hardy is having a better round due to keeping the fight at range and avoiding Yauger's body attacks. 10-9 Hardy.
Round 3. Hardy drops Yauger with a right hand early. Yauger isn't hurt and stands back up. Yauger clinches and lands a few more of those knees. Hardy keeps pushing forward and mixes in a number of kicks with her punches. Yauger clinches and lands a couple more of those knees. She should never let those clinches go; that's her best spot for sure. Hardy takes an accidental head butt and is bleeding really badly from above the eye. She's lucky the cut didn't come earlier in the fight. Yauger charges in but gets countered with heavy punches. Hardy hurts Yauger and then drops her. Hardy opens up by the cage and lands some hard punches late. The fight is stopped with just 13 seconds left.
Winner: Heather Hardy, TKO, round 3.
Hardy struggled a little bit early but she capitalized on Yauger's aggressiveness late and got the finish. At 35, it seems unlikely she will become a championship level fighter in MMA but she connected well with the crowd and delivered an entertaining performance.
Couture picks up decision over Gozali
|Todd Martin
Ryan Couture has always had a tough time of it in MMA as the son of the legendary Randy Couture. Ryan Couture isn't the caliber of fighter that his father was but he has built a respectable career of his own and improved to 11-5 against Haim Gozali in the final non-television bout of Bellator NYC. Couture utilized clinch work and takedowns to win the unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27). The Israeli competitor Gozali was popular in his own right training out of New York under Renzo Gracie but dropped to 7-4 after the evening's defeat.
Desir impressive in victory
|Todd Martin
Former Marine Bradley Desir was dominant against Nate Grebb, picking up a TKO victory in the first round. Desir repeatedly caught Grebb with solid strikes, finally dropping him with a punch and landing additional strikes on the ground until the fight was called off. Desir improves to 10-5 while Grebb falls to 3-2.
Giacchina bests Mickle
|Todd Martin
In an entertaining scrap, Anthony Giacchina's ground game proved too much for Jerome Mickle. Mickle rocked Giacchina with punches a few times on the feet but Giacchina took over with takedowns in the second and third rounds. In the third, Giacchina locked up a rear naked choke for the submission. The popular New Yorker Giacchina improved to 2-1 while Mickle fell to 2-2.
Rizzo picks up another submission win
|Todd Martin
Matt Rizzo picked up the eighth submission of his career over Sergio Da Silva to improve to 10-2 in professional MMA competition. Rizzo made no secret of his desire to get the fight to the ground and controlled the fight when it hit the mat. Late in the third round, Rizzo locked up an arm triangle choke for the submission. Da Silva falls to 6-9 and lost via submission for the first time.
McKenna tops Salgado in opener
|Todd Martin
Hugh McKenna picked up the first win of his professional MMA career in the opener of the Bellator NYC event from Madison Square Garden. Once McKenna took John Salgado to the ground, it was all one way action. McKenna secured mount and then locked in a kimura for the submission. McKenna improves to 1-1 while Salgado falls to 4-8-1 after his sixth straight loss.
While veterans headline Bellator NYC, some Southland fighters will get a chance to shine
|Lance Pugmire
Scott Coker is a wise enough promoter to know that Bellator MMA can cash in by presenting some of the final work of veteran fighters such as Fedor Emelianenko, Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.
Yet the man who found a slew of young fighters who ultimately became UFC champions also understands that the future must be cultivated.
That’s why he has placed Southland products Lorenz Larkin and Aaron Pico on the first pay-per-view broadcast he has supervised for the Viacom-owned company, a card to be staged at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
They are both on the undercard of Bellator NYC, with Sonnen versus Silva as the main event.
“These are the fights the hard-core fans want to see,” he said of Riverside’s Larkin, who will be making his Bellator debut against welterweight champion Douglas Lima, and Whittier lightweight Pico, who will be making his much-hyped pro debut against Zach Freeman.
“Yes, Fedor, Chael and Wanderlei will be watched, but the talk online is Lorenz-Lima and Aaron’s debut.”
With good reason.
Lorenz Larkin's switch to Bellator comes with a title fight
|Lance Pugmire
Lorenz Larkin of Riverside received a substantial bonus for leaving the UFC and joining Bellator: a title shot versus champion Douglas Lima at Madison Square Garden on June 24.
Larkin (18-5) was 4-1 in his final five fights in the UFC, including a first-round technical knockout of Neil Magny on the Aug. 20 UFC 202 card headlined by the Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz rematch.
That impressive victory came as his contract expired and intensified the bidding for the 30-year-old. Bellator landed him this month with a multifight deal.
Larkin fought for Bellator Chief Executive Scott Coker in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, claiming a 2012 victory over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.
Lima, 29, won the belt in November with a third-round knockout of Andrey Koreshkov in Israel and defeated England’s Paul Daley by decision in July in London.