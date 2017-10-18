Corey Seager progressing nicely in his rehab

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts expressed his increased level of confidence that shortstop Corey Seager will be ready for the next round of the playoffs, should the Dodgers advance, after Seager played catch on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Seager is scheduled to take swings off a batting tee on Thursday, which is considered a significant test of his injured lower back. Seager sprained a muscle in his back in the first round, and was left off the Dodgers roster for the National League Championship Series against the Cubs.

“It’s progressing, obviously, in the right direction,” Roberts said.

Seager has been taking part in exercises since Tuesday. The team elected to leave him in Los Angeles, rather than risk aggravating his back on the flight to Chicago. Roberts watched video of Seager’s workouts. Roberts felt encouraged by Seager’s ability to rotate his hips and back in exercises.

“Just seeing him run is a good thing,” Roberts said.

With Seager out, the Dodgers have rotated Chris Taylor and Charlie Culberson at shortstop. Culberson started against left-handed pitchers during the first two games against the Cubs, while Taylor started against right-handed pitchers in the next two games.