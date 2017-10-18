Cubs fans wouldn't mind Rolando Cuevas getting the 'L' out of here

Rolando Cuevas, of Boyle Heights, stood outside Wrigley Field, posing for photos in front of a Cubs Win flag with its giant W.

But he held up a small flag of his own. It had an L.

"This is for 'lose' because we're going to sweep tonight," he said. "I know it. I called the Dodgers Gods."

For Cuevas, 45, seeing games at Wrigley Field was on his bucket list. He saw his first game here Tuesday night.

"I was like a kid at Disneyland, taking photos of everything.

"There's so much tradition. It's like a living museum. You can feel the American baseball spirit in this field.

Cuevas said the Cubs fans have been so friendly that he didn't want to tease them too much. Even they got a laugh out of his L flag.

As he posed for a photo, a woman in Cubs gear stopped and did just that.

"Awwww," she said, grinning.

Nearby, Chicago sports radio show hosts did a live broadcast. There was a table of Dodgers fans in front of them.

"They deserve to be here too," one said.

Cuevas said Los Angeles will go nuts if the Dodgers go to the World Series. He sure will.

"The mayor should call a state of emergency because everyone's going to lose their minds," he said. "So many people have suffered with the Dodgers for so long."