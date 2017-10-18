Cubs second baseman Javier Baez hits two home runs off of Alex Wood as Chicago tries to stave off elimination in the NLCS.
Dick's Sporting Goods jumping the gun a bit on Dodgers NL champions gear
|Houston Mitchell
It came in email boxes early today:
"Pending a Dodgers win tonight in the National League Championship Series, a number of Dicks's Sporting Goods stores will extend hours tonight and Thursday morning to allow customers a chance to get their hands on championship gear!"
Really Dick's? Have you never heard of jinxing something? If the Dodgers lose tonight, and heaven forbid, lose the series, we all know who to blame.