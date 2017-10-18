Dodgers fan Joshua Jenson gets a special father-son moment

Joshua Jenson is a fourth-generation Dodgers fan who remembers watching ball games with his great-grandmother.

And he's passed that passion on to the fifth generation. Attending Wednesday's NLCS Game 4 with his 15-year-old son, Cooper, he called baseball "a good father-son time" as they posed for a photo with the Harry Caray statue outside Wrigley Field.

Jenson, a 45-year-old certified public accountant from Edmond, Okla., is a season ticket holder for the Minor League Oklahoma City Dodgers.

He's been a Dodgers fan so long that he didn't believe his friend who told him in 2014 that the team was moving its triple-A franchise from Albuquerque to Oklahoma City. It was too good to be true.

"The first thing I thought was, 'we're getting season tickets. I don't care the cost,'" he said.

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Mickey Mantle Drive in Oklahoma City, he and Cooper watched the young superstars Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger get their starts.

And they saw Yasiel Puig and Joc Pederson play when they temporarily got shipped to the minors, and Clayton Kershaw when he was coming back from an injury.

Cooper, who's a left-handed pitcher himself, loved seeing Kershaw.

Jenson, who wore a Brooklyn Dodgers jersey, said he felt good about Wednesday's game and cherished seeing it at the historic ballpark.

"Both teams have history," he said. "It would be the greatest thing if the Dodgers played the Yankees in the World Series. Talk about old-school."