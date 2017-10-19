The rookie first baseman hits one into the right-field corner to score Chris Taylor from first base as Dodgers take an early lead. Win and they go to the World Series.
Dodgers take 1-0 lead on Cody Bellinger's double
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 5.
Ron Darling said that you have to give "some" of the credit to the Dodgers' pitchers for the Cubs' lack of offense.
Chris Taylor walked on a 9-pitch at-bat.
Justin Turner struck out swinging.
Cody Bellinger doubled into the right-field corner, scoring Taylor. Bellinger took third on the throw.
Yasiel Puig popped to first.
Logan Forsythe grounded to the pitcher.
That could be an important run they left at third base.
Joe Maddon appreciates umpire's mea culpa
|Bill Shaikin
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he appreciated that umpire Jim Wolf had publicly acknowledged his blown call in Game 4. Wolf ruled that the Dodgers' Curtis Granderson had tipped a foul ball that would have been the third strike. Foul tip calls are not subject to replay review, but Wolf watched a replay after the game and said he had missed the call.
Granderson struck out on the next pitch. Maddon had been particularly steamed because Granderson represented the go-ahead run, and Maddon said he hoped he would have appreciated Wolf's post-game accountability even had Granderson hit a home run.
"I want to believe I'd be saying the same things today," Maddon said Thursday. "I want to believe that."
Dodgers fans Alex Soto and Eduardo Plasencia chalk one up for their team
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Alex Soto and Eduardo Plasencia spent much of Thursday morning looking for chalk. Wearing their Dodgers hats, they were turned down at a few stores near Wrigley Field.
They were men on a mission. Cubs fans have resurrected their chalked messages of support on the outfield exterior bricks -- something they began writing during last year's postseason -- and Soto and Plasencia wanted to leave their mark.
Soto -- who started the Dodgers fan group Pantone 294, named after the official shade of Dodger Blue -- chalked 294 onto the bricks, along with an interlocking L and A.
An older woman in a Cubs jacket started writing a message for her team next to them when she noticed their hats.
"The enemy!" she teased.
She asked them how long it had been since the Dodgers went to a World Series and said 29 years was a long time.
"You hadn't won in 108 years!" Plasencia said.
"We won last year!" she said.
Another woman in Cubs gear walked by.
"You're writing on our wall?!" she asked them. "It better be something nice."
A Cubs fan borrowed their stick of red chalk. She accidentally broke it in half. They joked she did it on purpose and all wished each other good luck.
"It's a different shade of blue," Soto said of the Cubs fans. During Wednesday's game, he and Plasencia sat near a Cubs-loving couple, and they all bought each other beers, having a good time.
With Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers, he was feeling good about NLCS Game 5.
Soto, 30, of Huntington Park had booked a one-way, red-eye flight from Los Angeles just in case the Dodgers lost one and he needed to stay for a Game 5.
He turns 31 next week. His birthday would fall during the World Series.
"This is the closest I've been to a World Series," he said. "I am here. This is my life. I want to be able to experience it, to say, 'I remember that one year they made it.'"
Plasencia, 33, of Paramount said he too is confident with Kershaw pitching. Kershaw, he said, "needs redemption" in the postseason, and he's got the right team playing with him this year.
If the Dodgers get in the World Series?
"I'm going to die a happy man," he said.
The curious case of Curtis Granderson and the phantom foul tip
|Bill Shaikin
Curtis Granderson turned and appealed to the plate umpire. Surely, this could not have been another strike.
Granderson’s Game 4 of the National League Championship Series had been full of strikes, nothing but strikes. He had swung at nine pitches without putting a single one in play. He already had batted three times, struck out three times.
And now, the umpire had ruled he had struck out again. Granderson could not believe it. He whirled around and pleaded that he had heard ball hit bat, no matter how glancing the blow.
The umpires huddled and agreed, despite a replay that clearly showed Granderson had swung over the ball, without making contact. The Wrigley Field video board replayed that replay, over and over, agitating the crowd.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon charged onto the field, pointing to the video board, demanding to know why Granderson should get another swing when every idiot in the ballpark could see he already had struck out.
No matter. Granderson got another swing.
And a miss.
In four words, that is Granderson’s October: swing and a miss. He struck out in all four of his at-bats Wednesday. He has struck out eight times in 15 postseason at-bats, with one hit — a single — and no walks.
Don't hit the panic button, Dodgers are in a good spot in Game 5
|Bill Plaschke
Strangest night of October.
Cody Bellinger took the final big swing, yet somewhere down the right-field line he stopped running, stared at the sky, and rubbed his head as if lost.
Chris Taylor had the final slide, yet when he stood up at second base, he was swarmed by celebrating Chicago Cubs, leaving him dusty and outnumbered.
Weirdest moment of the playoffs. The Dodgers lost. The Chicago Cubs won. Wrigley Field roared. Nobody is perfect.
On an unseasonably warm Wednesday night that played like late August at Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers lost their first postseason game after six consecutive wins 3-2 to the Cubs to end a possible sweep in the National League Championship Series.
After which, another unusual sight, Dodgers shaking their heads and speaking in monotone.
“It sucks we took our first ‘L,’ ” said pitcher Alex Wood, who took that loss. “It was a tough game.”
It was, indeed, but everybody chill. It was strange, but it wasn’t ominous. It was a hiccup, not a heartache.
Game 5 should be a fitting moment for Clayton Kershaw
|Dylan Hernandez
If someone has to win the game to deliver the Dodgers to the World Series, it might as well be Clayton Kershaw.
I’m not trying to be Mr. Sunshine here or excuse the Dodgers’ 3-2 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, but it’s hard to get worked up over a single defeat, especially when it comes seven games into the postseason. The Dodgers were bound to lose one of these games. No team has won every game in the playoffs under the current three-round format.
They still have a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. They can’t blow this and they won’t.
“I think we’re in a pretty good spot,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We have our No. 1 pitcher going tomorrow.”
And why shouldn’t the chance to win the franchise’s most important game in 29 years go to the player to whom it would mean the most?
Specifically, Kershaw, who will start Game 5 for the Dodgers.