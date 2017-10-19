Dodgers fan Micah Agustin wouldn't know what to say if his team made the World Series

Asked what he'd feel like if the Dodgers got into the World Series, 10-year-old Micah Agustin thought for a second.

"Speechless," he said.

Micah was attending Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field with his dad, Melvin.

Micah plays first base himself and wore a mitt, hoping to catch a foul ball.

"They're going to blow them out," he said of the Dodgers' chances against the Cubs on Thursday.

Father and son flew in from their home in San Diego.

"He's playing hooky, but dad and mom say it's OK," Melvin said.

Melvin, 42, grew up in Glendale and has been a Dodgers fan since he was a boy. This was his first time to see a game at Wrigley Field — something he'd always wanted to do.

"Ever since I had him," he said, motioning toward Micah, "I told my family and friends, 'I'm going to bring my son to a World Series game.' And this is our year."

He's got a 3-year-old son at home with mom.

"Hopefully he'll experience this soon," he said.

Melvin said he's thrilled Micah, who wore a backpack with baseballs on the straps, loves the Dodgers.

"I told him, just because Dad's a Dodgers fan doesn't mean you have to be. You were born in Sam Diego. You can like the Padres."

But dad got lucky.

"I'm getting to share my true love with a son who now understands and loves watching and playing baseball."

------------

FOR THE RECORD

Oct. 19, 5:44 p.m.: An earlier version of this post misspelled Micah Agustin's last name as Austin in the headline.

------------