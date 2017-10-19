Dodgers fans Alex Soto and Eduardo Plasencia chalk one up for their team

Alex Soto and Eduardo Plasencia spent much of Thursday morning looking for chalk. Wearing their Dodgers hats, they were turned down at a few stores near Wrigley Field.

They were men on a mission. Cubs fans have resurrected their chalked messages of support on the outfield exterior bricks -- something they began writing during last year's postseason -- and Soto and Plasencia wanted to leave their mark.

Soto -- who started the Dodgers fan group Pantone 294, named after the official shade of Dodger Blue -- chalked 294 onto the bricks, along with an interlocking L and A.

An older woman in a Cubs jacket started writing a message for her team next to them when she noticed their hats.

"The enemy!" she teased.

She asked them how long it had been since the Dodgers went to a World Series and said 29 years was a long time.

"You hadn't won in 108 years!" Plasencia said.

"We won last year!" she said.

Another woman in Cubs gear walked by.

"You're writing on our wall?!" she asked them. "It better be something nice."

A Cubs fan borrowed their stick of red chalk. She accidentally broke it in half. They joked she did it on purpose and all wished each other good luck.

"It's a different shade of blue," Soto said of the Cubs fans. During Wednesday's game, he and Plasencia sat near a Cubs-loving couple, and they all bought each other beers, having a good time.

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers, he was feeling good about NLCS Game 5.

Soto, 30, of Huntington Park had booked a one-way, red-eye flight from Los Angeles just in case the Dodgers lost one and he needed to stay for a Game 5.

He turns 31 next week. His birthday would fall during the World Series.

"This is the closest I've been to a World Series," he said. "I am here. This is my life. I want to be able to experience it, to say, 'I remember that one year they made it.'"

Plasencia, 33, of Paramount said he too is confident with Kershaw pitching. Kershaw, he said, "needs redemption" in the postseason, and he's got the right team playing with him this year.

If the Dodgers get in the World Series?

"I'm going to die a happy man," he said.