Enrique Hernandez hits a grand slam, Dodgers lead 7-0 in the third

Top of the third.

Chris Taylor hit a ground-rule double to left.

Justin Turner singles to right-center, scoring Taylor. 3-0 Dodgers.

Turner is 7 for 9 with runners in scoring position in the postseason.

Cody Bellinger singled to right, Turner stopping at second.

Yasiel Puig singled to right, loading the bases.

And that's it for Jose Quintana. Hector Rondon is coming in to pitch.

Logan Forsythe struck out swinging. One out, bases loaded.

Enrique Hernandez hits a GRAND SLAM TO RIGHT!

Dodgers lead, 7-0.

Austin Barnes flied to right.

Charlie Culberson singled to center.

Clayton Kershaw struck out.