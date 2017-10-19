USC, Dodgers — it's all good for this duo

Efrain Nava and friend-since-college Raquel Casillas were getting ready to fly into Chicago to catch the USC football game Saturday at Notre Dame when something unexpected happened: The Dodgers lost Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Cubs.

They were sad, of course, but there was a silver lining: The series was continuing and they got to come to Game 5 at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Like many other Southern Californians in Chicago this week, they wore both Trojan and Dodgers clothing. Los Angeles, they said, was taking over the Windy City.

"I grew up a Dodger fan," said Nava, a 42-year-old band director from San Pedro who played trumpet in the USC band. "Fernando Valenzuela was my dad's hero, so he became my hero as well."

"We have to seal the deal this year," he added. "We have the ammo. We just need to fire the gun."

Casillas, a 41-year-old social worker from Montebello, also has a lifelong love for the team.

The Dodgers, she said, are a diverse team perfect for a diverse city.

"The city, the fan base, the team," she said. They inspire her.