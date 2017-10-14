Chris Taylor gives Dodgers a 3-2 after six innings

Chris Taylor is greeted by manager Dave Roberts after a solo homerun.

Hector Rondon in to pitch, and he promptly gives up a homer to Chris Taylor! Madness!

Justin Turner struck out. And Joe Maddon is making a double switch. Ben Zobrist in for Almora, Mike Montgomery, a lefty, in to pitch to Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger singled sharply to right. Enrique Hernandez flied to right. Bellinger stole second on a play that went through a review. I'm not sure why these reviews take so long.

Logan Forsythe walked. He's on base every time you look up.

Austin Barnes flied to right.