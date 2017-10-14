Puig leads off the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot that just clears the fence in left to give Dodgers a two-run lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Chris Taylor gives Dodgers a 3-2 after six innings
|Houston Mitchell
Hector Rondon in to pitch, and he promptly gives up a homer to Chris Taylor! Madness!
Justin Turner struck out. And Joe Maddon is making a double switch. Ben Zobrist in for Almora, Mike Montgomery, a lefty, in to pitch to Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger singled sharply to right. Enrique Hernandez flied to right. Bellinger stole second on a play that went through a review. I'm not sure why these reviews take so long.
Logan Forsythe walked. He's on base every time you look up.
Austin Barnes flied to right.