Puig leads off the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot that just clears the fence in left to give Dodgers a two-run lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.

Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury


Chris Taylor gives Dodgers a 3-2 after six innings

Houston Mitchell
Chris Taylor is greeted by manager Dave Roberts after a solo homerun. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Hector Rondon in to pitch, and he promptly gives up a homer to Chris Taylor! Madness!

Justin Turner struck out. And Joe Maddon is making a double switch. Ben Zobrist in for Almora, Mike Montgomery, a lefty, in to pitch to Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger singled sharply to right. Enrique Hernandez flied to right. Bellinger stole second on a play that went through a review. I'm not sure why these reviews take so long.

Logan Forsythe walked. He's on base every time you look up.

Austin Barnes flied to right.

