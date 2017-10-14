Corey Seager may not be in the field, but he's all over the stands

Jose Tafolla took his Corey Seager jersey in to the dry cleaners and got it all washed and pressed for the Dodgers' first NLCS game against the Chicago Cubs.

He and his buddies were driving to the game Saturday afternoon when Tafolla got an alert from the ESPN app on his phone. Seager, sidelined with a back injury, would not be on the NLCS roster.

Asked what he said when he got that alert, Tafolla laughed and shook his head. It was an expletive.

There were Seager jerseys throughout the crowd that gathered at the stadium hours before the game. In the stairwells, fans strategized, working through possible options where the shortstop could come back. Tafolla wasn't the only one muttering swear words.

"It's a big deal," said the 29-year-old mechanical engineer from Wilmington. He said he was worried because infielder Charlie Culberson hasn't played much at shortstop for the Dodgers.

"It's crucial for the series," said his lifelong friend, Jose Frausto, who was sporting a Clayton Kershaw jersey.

Frausto thought the Dodgers still held an edge with pitching, and he was cautiously optimistic as he watched the Cubs take batting practice while the organ music of Dieter Ruehle blared over the speakers.

The Dodgers haven't won a World Series since 1988 - the year Frausto was born, he said.

"I've been waiting literally my whole life for this," he said, adding that he's glad Game 1 wasn't played yesterday, Friday the 13th.