Sports

Albert Almora hits a two-run home run to left in the fourth to give the Cubs a lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.

Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury


Cubs fail to score in top of first

Houston Mitchell
Clayton Kershaw reacts after giving up a single to Kris Bryant. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Clayton Kershaw reacts after giving up a single to Kris Bryant. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Here we go. Game 1. 

Jon Jay went down swinging on three pitches. Kris Bryant singled to left.

Anthony Rizzo walked. First and second, one out.

Willson Contreras struck out looking on a curveball.

The TBS announcers never stop talking. Guys, let some suspense build. Crowd noise is important.

Albert Almora grounded to third. The Cubs have a chance and fail to come through. Maybe that will be a pattern.

 

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
75°