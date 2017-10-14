Albert Almora hits a two-run home run to left in the fourth to give the Cubs a lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Cubs fail to score in top of first
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 1.
Jon Jay went down swinging on three pitches. Kris Bryant singled to left.
Anthony Rizzo walked. First and second, one out.
Willson Contreras struck out looking on a curveball.
The TBS announcers never stop talking. Guys, let some suspense build. Crowd noise is important.
Albert Almora grounded to third. The Cubs have a chance and fail to come through. Maybe that will be a pattern.