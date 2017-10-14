Albert Almora hits a two-run home run to left to give the Cubs a lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Dodgers go down in order in first
|Houston Mitchell
Chris Taylor leads the NLCS off for the Dodgers and grounds to third.
Can someone please tell TBS announcer Brian Anderson that Taylor is not a rookie?
Justin Turner, batting second with Seager injured, fouled off about six pitches and then struck out.
Cody Bellinger, batting third, struck out.
Jose Quintana made 22 pitches in the first. Kershaw made 23.