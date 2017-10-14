A crazy seventh inning that featured a replay review showing Cubs catcher Willson Contreras illegally blocked the plate, put the Dodgers in the driver's seat in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS. Game 2 is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Dodgers win Game 1 of the NLCS, 5-2
|Houston Mitchell
Anthony Rizzo struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt.
Willson Contreras struck out swinging.
Ian Happ struck out swinging.
Dodgers win, 5-2.