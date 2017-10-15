She wore a Corey Seager jersey and a Dodgers cap over her long blonde hair. She wore a Dodgers watch, a Dodgers bracelet, Dodgers earrings, a Dodgers necklace. Her socks? Dodger blue.

She's got a picture of Joc Pederson on her bedroom wall. Vin Scully too. And a whole bunch of bobbleheads.

Emma Tarin, a shy, petite 9-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, is a giant when it comes to her Dodgers fandom.

On Sunday afternoon, more than two hours before her team took the field in the National League Championship Series Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs, Emma leaned over the home team dugout, calling out to the players by name and holding out a perfectly white baseball.

She caught the eye of shortstop Charlie Culberson, a surprise star of Game 1 who took Corey Seager's place.

She tossed Culberson the ball, and he tossed it right back, signed. Her face lit up. So did her dad's.

A few minutes later, she tossed that ball to outfielder Chris Taylor. She got the autograph. And a few high-fives from dad.

"It's fun," Emma said softly, between autographs, the smile still on her face.

Emma plays softball, and she plays shortstop, so she was excited to have Culberson's signature.

Her dad, Jeff Tarin, said Emma had jerseys with the names of Seager and Pederson, her favorite player, stitched on the back.

"Every time she gets a jersey, the player gets hurt," Jeff said.

"So she asked me if she should get an Anthony Rizzo jersey," he said, referring to the Cubs' first baseman.

Jeff, a 36-year-old boat salesman, has been a Dodgers fan since he was 4 and feels good about the Dodgers' chances in the postseason.

"Dave Roberts is a genius this year with the rotation," he said. "He's an amazing, amazing man, and there's going to be a statue for him here some day."

As dad talked, Emma kept calling out to players.

"They're all about the game," Jeff reassured his daughter. "They're thinking about the game. If they don't answer you, it's no big deal."

She soon got another autograph. Catcher Kyle Farmer.