The Dodgers and Cubs are back on the Dodger Stadium field today as L.A. tried to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT.
Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.
Dodgers fan Emma Tarin is an autograph magnet
|Hailey Branson-Potts
She wore a Corey Seager jersey and a Dodgers cap over her long blonde hair. She wore a Dodgers watch, a Dodgers bracelet, Dodgers earrings, a Dodgers necklace. Her socks? Dodger blue.
She's got a picture of Joc Pederson on her bedroom wall. Vin Scully too. And a whole bunch of bobbleheads.
Emma Tarin, a shy, petite 9-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, is a giant when it comes to her Dodgers fandom.
On Sunday afternoon, more than two hours before her team took the field in the National League Championship Series Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs, Emma leaned over the home team dugout, calling out to the players by name and holding out a perfectly white baseball.
She caught the eye of shortstop Charlie Culberson, a surprise star of Game 1 who took Corey Seager's place.
She tossed Culberson the ball, and he tossed it right back, signed. Her face lit up. So did her dad's.
A few minutes later, she tossed that ball to outfielder Chris Taylor. She got the autograph. And a few high-fives from dad.
"It's fun," Emma said softly, between autographs, the smile still on her face.
Emma plays softball, and she plays shortstop, so she was excited to have Culberson's signature.
Her dad, Jeff Tarin, said Emma had jerseys with the names of Seager and Pederson, her favorite player, stitched on the back.
"Every time she gets a jersey, the player gets hurt," Jeff said.
"So she asked me if she should get an Anthony Rizzo jersey," he said, referring to the Cubs' first baseman.
Jeff, a 36-year-old boat salesman, has been a Dodgers fan since he was 4 and feels good about the Dodgers' chances in the postseason.
"Dave Roberts is a genius this year with the rotation," he said. "He's an amazing, amazing man, and there's going to be a statue for him here some day."
As dad talked, Emma kept calling out to players.
"They're all about the game," Jeff reassured his daughter. "They're thinking about the game. If they don't answer you, it's no big deal."
She soon got another autograph. Catcher Kyle Farmer.
Charlie Culberson learned of grandmother's death hours before Game 1
|Bill Shaikin
The day dawned bright, and mournful.
Charlie Culberson is the kind of player October loves, the guy obscured by the stars for six months before he takes a sudden star turn on the postseason stage.
Culberson is an understudy to Corey Seager. On Friday night, Culberson took the phone call that let him know the star could not take the stage, that he would play shortstop Saturday. On Saturday morning, he took another phone call, one that had been some time coming but one that he dreaded hearing nonetheless.
His grandmother had passed. His wife’s grandmother, actually. But Culberson’s grandparents had died so long ago that he proudly called his wife’s grandmother his own.
Chris Taylor delivers decisive blow in Dodgers' Game 1 win
|Andy McCullough
The message glared in green ink on a clubhouse whiteboard, a three-sentence mantra for the Dodgers as they seek to end a 28-season World Series drought and extinguish the flames of baseball’s defending champions.
“You get few opportunities in life to be great,” the message read inside the Dodgers clubhouse. “Be [expletive] great today! End the Cubs!”
It will take three more victories. On the first night of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers overcame a somnolent start and the psychic blow of losing their All-Star shortstop to capture a 5-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead in front of a sold-out crowd of 54,289 at Dodger Stadium. Unbowed by the absence of Corey Seager, the lineup outlasted Cubs starter Jose Quintana and bullied the Cubs bullpen. They turned a foreboding afternoon into a blissful night.
They relied on a cast of characters both familiar and obscure. Yasiel Puig sparked the offense with an RBI double in the fifth and a solo home run in the seventh. Chris Taylor blasted the go-ahead shot in the sixth.
In the middle of everything was Charlie Culberson, a last-minute replacement for Seager. Culberson tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. He scored another run in the seventh on a controversial call at the plate, which elicited the ejection of Cubs manager Joe Maddon and the delight of the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers are feeding off Yasiel Puig's energy
|Bill Plaschke
He ran out of the dugout during introductions with his tongue wagging playfully out of his mouth. He took off his cap to reveal lightning bolts shaved into his haircut.
Then, a couple of hours later, with a bat flip and a chest thump and roars that made Dodger Stadium literally shake, the Yasiel Puig Show officially began.
Fifth inning, line drive to left field, sprint to second base, pounding chest, flailing arms, run-scoring double.
Seventh inning, fly ball over left-field fence, swagger around the bases, curtain call out of the dugout, more tongue wagging, home run.
Now that’s entertainment, with Puig taking the Dodgers and their enchanted fans on a raucous, rollicking trip to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
“It’s impacting everyone,’’ said manager Dave Roberts afterward of Puig. “It’s great when you can play with such emotion. … He loves the big stage, and right now he’s playing at a high level and not only the fans, but his teammates are feeding off of it.’’
Game 1 provided a decidedly un-Kershaw-like sight
|Dylan Hernandez
This will take some getting used to, the sight of Clayton Kershaw replaced in the fifth inning of a game he started.
That was the scene Saturday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, and that could be the scene again at Dodger Stadium later this month.
Season after season of falsely claiming they were less dependent on Kershaw, the Dodgers finally have the bullpen necessary to unburden their longtime ace.
Suddenly and unexpectedly, the front office’s vision has become a reality.
Evidence of the makeover was on display in the 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs, as Kershaw was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning and five relievers covered the remainder of the game by combining for four perfect innings. Even on a day when the Dodgers were forced to drop All-Star shortstop Corey Seager from their roster because of a sprained back, their demands of Kershaw were modest.
“For me, personally, it doesn’t change much,” Kershaw said. “You still want to try and go as deep as you can in the game, but, I guess, handing the ball off to those guys makes it a little easier, for sure.”