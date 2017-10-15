The Dodgers and Cubs are back on the Dodger Stadium field today as L.A. tries to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Cubs won't work out Monday
|Bill Shaikin
The Dodgers will hold a light workout Monday at Dodger Stadium before flying to Chicago. The Cubs will not work out, after a five-day stretch in which the only day off involved a cross-country flight diverted for a medical emergency.
Maddon attracted national attention for the Cubs’ last off-day workout in Chicago, which featured brunch on the field and an NFL game on the big screen. This time, Maddon said, rest for his players would take precedence over a workout.
“I prefer the guys going back watching Monday Night Football in their own confines and not the Friendly Confines,” said Maddon, using the venerable nickname for Wrigley Field.
Cubs go down in order in second inning
|Houston Mitchell
Albert Almora grounded back to the pitcher.
Addison Russell struck out swinging on a fastball.
Jason Heyward grounded to short.
Two innings, 30 pitches for Rich Hill.
Joe Maddon expects to be fined for his remarks after Game 1
|Bill Shaikin
There is freedom of speech in baseball, but it is not free. Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said Sunday he expected to be fined for his remarks after Saturday’s game, when he launched into a passionate attack on the rule designed to eliminate collisions at home plate.
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had made an artful play to block the plate and tag out the Dodgers’ Charlie Culberson, but the out was nullified and the Dodgers were given the run after replay officials concluded Contreras had not provided Culberson with a proper lane to home plate.
Maddon previously has spoken out against the rule, and he said he has been fined.
“Sometimes I go over the top with my lack of affection [for the rule],” Maddon said. “So it’s appropriate. I expect it.”
Maddon said he did not regret giving an honest answer, rather than couching his disdain in inoffensive generalities.
“For me to be disingenuous, I just couldn’t have slept,” Maddon said. “So I said what I thought, and I’ll accept the consequences.”
Where is Adrian Gonzalez?
|Andy McCullough
Veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has not been with the team during these playoff games. “Adrian is just resting,” Roberts said. “He’s with his family, and he’s preparing for next spring training.” The Dodgers owe Gonzalez $22.4 million for 2018, but may not appear to have space for him on the roster, due to the emergence of Cody Bellinger.
Pedro Baez, Luis Avilan and Brandon McCarthy will take part in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Monday afternoon, before the team flies to Chicago. All three players are not on the current roster, but being kept ready in case of emergency.
Dodgers go down quietly in first inning
|Houston Mitchell
Chris Taylor grounded to second.
Justin Turner flied to deep center. Albert Almora made a great running catch.
Cody Bellinger tried to beat out a bunt, but Kris Bryant made a nice play and threw him out.
Corey Seager says he feels considerably better today
|Andy McCullough
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts sounded an optimistic note about injured shortstop Corey Seager, who is recovering from a lower back sprain that kept him off the team’s roster for the National League Championship Series.
“Well, Corey, in talking to him, he says he feels considerably better,” Roberts said before Saturday’s NLCS Game 2. “He says he feels ‘normal-ish.’ That's, I think, a good thing to hear.”
Seager has still not been cleared to run or swing a bat. The Dodgers hope he can resume baseball activities this week.
Seager is not expected to travel with the team to Chicago for the games there this week. Roberts indicated that could change if Seager’s condition improves considerably, but there is little reason to rush him onto a plane.
In order to activate Seager during this series, the Dodgers would need to place another player on the disabled list with an injury, one which would be closely inspected by the Cubs and Major League Baseball. Even then, the injured player would not be eligible to play in the World Series, if the Dodgers advance. The team is hopeful Seager would be healthy enough for the next round.
Cubs don't score in the first inning
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 2.
Jon Jay, leading things off for the Cubs, singles to left.
Looks like a tight strike zone by the plate umpire tonight.
Kris Bryant flied to deep right-center. Taylor and Puig almost ran into each other, as center and right are bathed in sun and it is hard to see. Puig made the catch at the last second.
Anthony Rizzo struck out swinging on a slow curve.
Willson Contreras struck out looking at a slow curve.
Dodgers fan Cesar Melgoza knows how to get the Cubs' goat
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Like any good baseball fan, Cesar Melgoza is properly superstitious.
When your pitcher is throwing a no-hitter, you can't talk about it because you don't want to jinx it. When your team is doing really well, you can't leave your seat.
On Sunday, Melgoza, 41, of Hawthorne brought to Dodger Stadium what he hopes will be an unlucky charm for the Chicago Cubs: a stuffed goat, a la the Curse of the Billy Goat said to have kept the Cubs from winning it all for several decades.
"I'm trying to start a new curse for the Cubs," Melgoza said.
This year, the Cubs are the defending World Series champions, but Melgoza is undeterred.
Melgoza brought the stuffed goat last year and put infant Dodger clothes on it. He brought the goat to last year's Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs. Rich Hill was pitching that game, too, just as he will be pitching Sunday. The Dodgers won that game 6-0. Pretty good sign, Melgoza thought.
He named the goat Billy Martin. Billy for Billy goat, obviously. Martin because it's his mother's maiden name.
The goat held a handmade sign: "I'm baaaack! From the dead. Go Dodgers!!!"
Melgoza is also Catholic. Attending a ballgame on a Sunday, he wore a string of blue rosary beads. It had a silver Dodgers mitt attached.
Dodgers fan Emma Tarin is an autograph magnet
|Hailey Branson-Potts
She wore a Corey Seager jersey and a Dodgers cap over her long blonde hair. She wore a Dodgers watch, a Dodgers bracelet, Dodgers earrings, a Dodgers necklace. Her socks? Dodger blue.
She's got a picture of Joc Pederson on her bedroom wall. Vin Scully too. And a whole bunch of bobbleheads.
Emma Tarin, a shy, petite 9-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, is a giant when it comes to her Dodgers fandom.
On Sunday afternoon, more than two hours before her team took the field in the National League Championship Series Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs, Emma leaned over the home team dugout, calling out to the players by name and holding out a perfectly white baseball.
She caught the eye of shortstop Charlie Culberson, a surprise star of Game 1 who took Corey Seager's place.
She tossed Culberson the ball, and he tossed it right back, signed. Her face lit up. So did her dad's.
A few minutes later, she tossed that ball to outfielder Chris Taylor. She got the autograph. And a few high-fives from dad.
"It's fun," Emma said softly, between autographs, the smile still on her face.
Emma plays softball, and she plays shortstop, so she was excited to have Culberson's signature.
Her dad, Jeff Tarin, said Emma had jerseys with the names of Seager and Pederson, her favorite player, stitched on the back.
"Every time she gets a jersey, the player gets hurt," Jeff said.
"So she asked me if she should get an Anthony Rizzo jersey," he said, referring to the Cubs' first baseman.
Jeff, a 36-year-old boat salesman, has been a Dodgers fan since he was 4 and feels good about the Dodgers' chances in the postseason.
"Dave Roberts is a genius this year with the rotation," he said. "He's an amazing, amazing man, and there's going to be a statue for him here some day."
As dad talked, Emma kept calling out to players.
"They're all about the game," Jeff reassured his daughter. "They're thinking about the game. If they don't answer you, it's no big deal."
She soon got another autograph. Catcher Kyle Farmer.
Charlie Culberson learned of grandmother's death hours before Game 1
|Bill Shaikin
The day dawned bright, and mournful.
Charlie Culberson is the kind of player October loves, the guy obscured by the stars for six months before he takes a sudden star turn on the postseason stage.
Culberson is an understudy to Corey Seager. On Friday night, Culberson took the phone call that let him know the star could not take the stage, that he would play shortstop Saturday. On Saturday morning, he took another phone call, one that had been some time coming but one that he dreaded hearing nonetheless.
His grandmother had passed. His wife’s grandmother, actually. But Culberson’s grandparents had died so long ago that he proudly called his wife’s grandmother his own.
Chris Taylor delivers decisive blow in Dodgers' Game 1 win
|Andy McCullough
The message glared in green ink on a clubhouse whiteboard, a three-sentence mantra for the Dodgers as they seek to end a 28-season World Series drought and extinguish the flames of baseball’s defending champions.
“You get few opportunities in life to be great,” the message read inside the Dodgers clubhouse. “Be [expletive] great today! End the Cubs!”
It will take three more victories. On the first night of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers overcame a somnolent start and the psychic blow of losing their All-Star shortstop to capture a 5-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead in front of a sold-out crowd of 54,289 at Dodger Stadium. Unbowed by the absence of Corey Seager, the lineup outlasted Cubs starter Jose Quintana and bullied the Cubs bullpen. They turned a foreboding afternoon into a blissful night.
They relied on a cast of characters both familiar and obscure. Yasiel Puig sparked the offense with an RBI double in the fifth and a solo home run in the seventh. Chris Taylor blasted the go-ahead shot in the sixth.
In the middle of everything was Charlie Culberson, a last-minute replacement for Seager. Culberson tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. He scored another run in the seventh on a controversial call at the plate, which elicited the ejection of Cubs manager Joe Maddon and the delight of the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers are feeding off Yasiel Puig's energy
|Bill Plaschke
He ran out of the dugout during introductions with his tongue wagging playfully out of his mouth. He took off his cap to reveal lightning bolts shaved into his haircut.
Then, a couple of hours later, with a bat flip and a chest thump and roars that made Dodger Stadium literally shake, the Yasiel Puig Show officially began.
Fifth inning, line drive to left field, sprint to second base, pounding chest, flailing arms, run-scoring double.
Seventh inning, fly ball over left-field fence, swagger around the bases, curtain call out of the dugout, more tongue wagging, home run.
Now that’s entertainment, with Puig taking the Dodgers and their enchanted fans on a raucous, rollicking trip to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
“It’s impacting everyone,’’ said manager Dave Roberts afterward of Puig. “It’s great when you can play with such emotion. … He loves the big stage, and right now he’s playing at a high level and not only the fans, but his teammates are feeding off of it.’’
Game 1 provided a decidedly un-Kershaw-like sight
|Dylan Hernandez
This will take some getting used to, the sight of Clayton Kershaw replaced in the fifth inning of a game he started.
That was the scene Saturday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, and that could be the scene again at Dodger Stadium later this month.
Season after season of falsely claiming they were less dependent on Kershaw, the Dodgers finally have the bullpen necessary to unburden their longtime ace.
Suddenly and unexpectedly, the front office’s vision has become a reality.
Evidence of the makeover was on display in the 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs, as Kershaw was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning and five relievers covered the remainder of the game by combining for four perfect innings. Even on a day when the Dodgers were forced to drop All-Star shortstop Corey Seager from their roster because of a sprained back, their demands of Kershaw were modest.
“For me, personally, it doesn’t change much,” Kershaw said. “You still want to try and go as deep as you can in the game, but, I guess, handing the ball off to those guys makes it a little easier, for sure.”